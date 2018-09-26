Former Leafs F Lewicki dead at 87

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Danny Lewicki died Tuesday at the age of 87, the team announced.

A cause of death was not revealed, though the Toronto Sun reported Lewicki had been in poor health recently in the Toronto area.

Lewicki played four seasons with the Maple Leafs from 1950-54, including winning a Stanley Cup in 1951.

“The Leafs family lost Daniel Lewicki today, obviously a member of the Leafs’ 1951 Cup team and the last living member, so our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family,” Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “When you’re an Original Six team, you’ve got a long legacy and you like to over time learn about the history of your team. All those Cup winners, we like to learn how it happened, so obviously our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Lewicki was traded to the New York Rangers by Toronto in 1954. He was an All-Star in his first season after the deal, posting a career-high 29 goals and 24 assists. Lewicki spent three more seasons with New York, where he scored 76 of his 105 career goals.

Lewicki’s NHL career ended after playing 58 games with the Chicago Black Hawks in 1958-59. He spent four seasons in the American Hockey League before retiring from the sport in 1963.

—Field Level Media