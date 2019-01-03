Parise completes Wild comeback against Leafs

Zach Parise scored early in the third period and the visiting Minnesota Wild held on to earn a 4-3 comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday afternoon.

Jan 3, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) talks to center Luke Kunin (19) against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. The Wild beat the Maple Leafs 4-3.

Jared Spurgeon notched a goal and two assists for the Wild and Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist. Mikki Koivu added a goal and Parise also had an assist.

Mitch Marner scored twice for the Maple Leafs, who led 2-0 and 3-2. William Nylander also scored a goal and John Tavares added two assists for Toronto.

Devan Dubnyk made 38 saves for Minnesota, 19 in the third period.

Michael Hutchinson, acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on Dec. 29, started in goal for Toronto and stopped 30 shots.

Toronto’s No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen was put on injured reserved Thursday and backup Garret Sparks is in concussion protocol. Hutchinson and Kasimir Kaskisuo were recalled on an emergency basis from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Marner, allowed to waltz through the defense, scored on a backhand seven seconds into the first period with assists to Connor Brown and Tavares.

He added his 15th goal this season from the slot at 5:38 of the first period, converting a short pass from Tavares.

The Wild answered with Coyle’s seventh of the season, assisted by Luke Kunin and Spurgeon, at 9:10 of the first. Coyle scooped up a loose puck and flipped a high backhand into the goal.

Minnesota tied the game at 5:09 of the second period on Koivu’s sixth goal this season on a rebound after Hutchinson’s save on Spurgeon.

The Maple Leafs regained the lead at 8:16 of the second on Nylander’s first goal of the season on a short shot from a sharp angle.

Minnesota tied the game at 9:36 of the second on Spurgeon’s fifth goal this season, a screened shot from the right circle.

Parise score his 18th goal of the season at 4:21 of the third from the left circle, giving Minnesota its first lead of the game. Coyle got the assist.

