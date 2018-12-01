Nylander, Leafs agree to 6-year contract at deadline

Mar 24, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (29) celebrates after scoring against Detroit Red Wings in the third period at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Forward William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to a six-year contract extension on Saturday. The pact was just before the league deadline to sign players and have them be eligible for the season.

The contract extension will pay him $10.2 million this season and an average of $6.9 million in years two through six.

The agreement ends a long standoff between the 22-year-old Nylander, a restricted free agent, and the team. He had been working out in Europe during the holdout as he sought a long-term contract to stay in Toronto.

Nylander appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs last season and had 61 points on 20 goals and 41 assists. He also tallied 61 points the prior season.

The Maple Leafs selected Nylander with the No. 8 overall pick in 2014. He has appeared in 185 games over three seasons and recorded 135 points (48 goals, 87 assists) while adding eight points (two goals, six assists) in 13 career Stanley Cup playoff games.

Before joining the Maple Leafs, Nylander played in 75 regular-season games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies and registered 77 points (32 goals, 45 assists). He also had seven goals and seven assists in 19 career Calder Cup playoff games.

—Field Level Media