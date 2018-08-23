FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018

NHL: Wickenheiser joins Maple Leafs in player development role

(Reuters) - Hayley Wickenheiser, winner of four Olympic gold medals with the Canadian women’s ice hockey team, has joined the Toronto Maple Leafs as the assistant director of player development, the National Hockey League club said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Canada forward Hayley Wickenheiser watches teammates during a women's ice hockey team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Canada’s flag bearer at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, Wickenheiser retired with the most goals, assists and points ever for the Canadian women’s team and as the all-time leading scorer at the Olympic Games where she was named most valuable player in 2002 and 2006.

The pioneering Canadian also played in the professional men’s league in Finland and took part in the Philadelphia Flyers rookie camp as a 19-year-old.

An all-round athlete, Wickenheiser was also a member of the Canadian women’s softball team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

