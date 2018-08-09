Poile among five chosen for U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Nashville Predators general manager David Poile is one of five people elected for enshrinement in the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, USA Hockey announced Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 21, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nashville Predators general manager David Poile wins the general manager of the year award during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Also selected were former college hockey coach Gordon “Red” Berenson, former women’s national team captain Natalie Darwitz, pioneer Leland “Hago” Harrington and referee Paul Stewart.

“This class has had an enormously positive impact on hockey in our country,” USA Hockey president Jim Smith said in a press release. “Their contributions have helped shape and advance our sport over many decades, and we look forward to formally enshrining each of the five honorees in December.”

The class will be inducted on Dec. 12 at Nashville, Tenn.

Poile has spent 36 seasons as an NHL general manager, the last 21 with Nashville after 15 with the Washington Capitals. He is the all-time leader in wins by a GM with 1,333.

Poile also served as GM of the 2014 U.S. Olympic men’s team.

Berenson guided Michigan to an 848-426-92 record and 11 Frozen Four appearances during 33 seasons as the school’s coach. The Wolverines made a record 22 straight playoff appearances (1991-2012) during his tenure.

Darwitz won three Olympic gold medals (silver in 2002, bronze in 2006 and silver in 2010) and was team captain from 2007-10. She played collegiately at Minnesota and holds the school single-season record of 114 points in 2004-05 and ranks third all time with 246 career points.

Harrington was the first American-developed player to score a hat trick in an NHL game, turning the trick in 1926 for the Boston Bruins. He scored nine total NHL goals in 66 games and later became a coach. Harrington was 54 when he died on July 1, 1959.

Stewart officiated 1,010 regular-season games, 49 playoff contests and two All-Star Games. He defeated colon cancer in 1998 to return to the ice and played in 21 NHL games for the Quebec Nordiques in 1979-80 prior to become an official.

