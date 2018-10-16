NHL suspends Panthers' Matheson for body slam

A body slam of an opponent led to Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson receiving a two-game suspension from the NHL on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Apr 8, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson (19) skates with the puck while Boston Bruins center Noel Acciari (55) gives chase during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

In the third period Saturday, Matheson checked Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson into the boards, then slammed Pettersson into the ice. No penalty was called on the ice in a game Vancouver won 3-2.

Pettersson, a rookie, wound up with a concussion, and he will miss at least two games, Vancouver general manager Jim Benning told Sportsnet on Monday.

The NHL Department of Player Safety issued its decision after a hearing with Matheson.

In a video explaining the ruling, a league spokesman said, “What causes this incident to rise to the level of supplemental discipline is that it encompasses two separate and distinct acts. First, Matheson pins Pettersson to the boards in a legal and effective defensive maneuver. Then with the puck long separated from the area, and Pettersson unable to defend himself, Matheson drives him directly downward and into the ice with force, causing an injury. ...

“Matheson intentionally slammed Pettersson directly to the ice intentionally and dangerously. ... This is not a hockey play.”

Matheson will lose $52,419.36 in salary due to the suspension, which will keep him out of games at Philadelphia on Tuesday and at Washington on Friday. He will be eligible to return when the Panthers play host to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Matheson, 24, has no points and four penalty minutes through three games this season. He is in his fourth year in the NHL, all with Florida.

Pettersson, 19, has five goals and three assists through his first five NHL games. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Sweden.

—Field Level Media