No. 7 overall NHL pick Hughes returning to Michigan

Quinn Hughes, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, will return to Michigan to resume his college career.

Ice Hockey - 2018 IIHF World Championships - Group B - Denmark v USA - Jyske Bank Boxen - Herning, Denmark - May 5, 2018 - Quinn Hughes of the U.S. and Emil Kristensen of Denmark in action. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The Vancouver Canucks, who selected Hughes after his standout freshman season, said they support the decision.

“We are in full support of Quinn’s decision to continue his university career as he further develops as a hockey player and student,” said Canucks general manager Jim Benning. “He now has an opportunity to be a leader at the University of Michigan and represent Team USA at the 2019 World Junior Championship in Vancouver. These are once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will only benefit Quinn’s future career.”

Hughes, a defenseman, helped the Wolverines reach the Frozen Four by notching five goals and 24 assists over 37 games.

He says he has unfinished business at the college level.

“I was heartbroken when we lost to Notre Dame in the Frozen Four last year,” Hughes said via the school’s website. “I’ve never really been on a team that cares so much about each other, and I think that’s a big reason why I’m coming back, because I love my teammates.

“I think we have a good team this upcoming year, and I believe in the group. So, for me, I have a lot of goals in my mind. I want to be the best player in college hockey, and I want to win the national championship. I think we can do it with the group and the coaching staff we have, and we believe in each other.”

His NHL signing rights will remain with Vancouver.

—Field Level Media