Canucks' Pettersson unlikely to play Saturday

Vancouver Canucks rookie center Elias Pettersson will travel with the team for a Saturday game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, even though he is unlikely to play after suffering an apparent leg injury on Thursday night.

Jan 3, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) skates during the warmup period before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

“He’s staying with the team,” said Vancouver coach Travis Green.

“I expect he won’t play Saturday but I don’t expect that he’s going to be (out) that long.”

The Canucks return to Vancouver for a six-game homestand that begins Thursday, Jan. 10 against Arizona.

Pettersson, the Canucks’ top scorer, got hurt 5:48 into the second period of a 2-0 loss at Montreal. Pettersson’s right leg twisted awkwardly as he became entangled with Canadiens rookie center Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

The Canadiens forward appeared to apologize afterward, as he went over to Pettersson and said a few words, then gave him a stick-tap on his shin pads.

Pettersson, a 20-year-old Swede, didn’t notch a point Thursday after recording his first career hat trick the previous night at Ottawa. He even scored the overtime game-winner against the Senators.

He has 10 multi-point games in the first 38 contests of his NHL career. His total of 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) is the best among rookies by a wide margin, with the Senators’ Colin White second at 25.

Pettersson was named to the All-Star Game on Wednesday.

