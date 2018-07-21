Canucks re-sign D Stecher for two years, $4.65 million

The Vancouver Canucks re-signed restricted free agent Troy Stecher to a two-year deal worth $4.65 million, the team announced Friday.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks defenseman Troy Stecher (2) skates around holding the championship trophy after beating the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the championship game of the 2016 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena. North Dakota defeated Quinnipiac 5-1.

The agreement means an arbitration appointment scheduled for July 29 will not be necessary.

“Troy Stecher is an important part of our team,” general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. “He’s a talented two-way defenceman who competes every shift. Troy has a willingness to always improve his game and is an example of a young player committed to being a professional.”

The 24-year-old made $925,000 last season in the final year of his entry-level deal.

Stecher tallied one goal and 10 assists in 68 games last year, down from three goals and 21 assists in 71 games in 2016-17, his first year in the NHL. Through two seasons, he has averaged 19:24 of ice time per game.

Stecher was the only Canucks player to elect arbitration this summer.

—Field Level Media