Maple Leafs trade Leivo to Canucks for Carcone

FILE PHOTO: Nov 26, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Josh Leivo (32) celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring against Boston Bruins in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Josh Leivo to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday for forward Michael Carcone.

Leivo, 25, has played in 27 games this season and tallied six points (four goals, two assists). In six seasons with Toronto, he appeared in 84 games and registered 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists).

Leivo became the odd man out among the Leafs’ forwards after William Nylander signed a six-year contract over the weekend.

Carcone, 22, has appeared in 20 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets this season, recording six goals and 11 assists for 17 points.

In a corresponding roster move, the Maple Leafs recalled defenseman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

—Field Level Media