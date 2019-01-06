Hutchinson stops 28 as Leafs blank Canucks

Michael Hutchinson stopped 28 shots to earn his first shutout of the season, Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Vancouver Canucks 5-0 Saturday night.

Jan 5, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Michael Hutchinson (30) acknowledges the crowd after being chosen first star of the game after a 5-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Andreas Johnsson and Igor Ozhiganov each added a goal and an assist, and John Tavares and Trevor Moore each scored once for the Maple Leafs, who had lost their two previous games after winning five in a row.

The Canucks finished their road trip at 3-3 after being shut out in the final two games.

Hutchinson made his second straight start in the Maple Leafs’ goal because of injuries to Frederik Andersen and Garret Sparks. Obtained in a trade with the Florida Panthers on Dec. 29, he earned his fourth career shutout in his 108th NHL game.

Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves for Vancouver.

The Maple Leafs led 2-0 after the first period.

Tavares tipped a point shot from Morgan Rielly high into the net at 8:54 of the first period for his 27th goal of the season. Connor Brown also earned an assist on the play that started when a clearing attempt up the left boards by Markstrom was picked off.

Moore scored his first career NHL goal at 14:30 of the first when he took a pass from Ozhiganov in the Toronto zone, steamed up the right wing and put a simple move on Canucks defenseman Derrick Pouliot before finding the five-hole with his shot.

Toronto had a 12-11 edge in shots on goal in the first period. The Canucks had the period’s only power play.

The Maple Leafs had a 12-8 advantage in shots on goal in the second, although the Canucks had the only power play in the scoreless frame.

Matthews ended a five-game drought without a goal when he notched his 20th of the season on a wraparound at 4:45 of the third period.

Johnsson scored his ninth goal this season on a pass from Matthews at 11:55. Ozhiganov scored his second this season at 14:49 of the third.

The Canucks were without star rookie center Elias Pettersson, who injured his knee in a loss at Montreal on Thursday.

—Field Level Media