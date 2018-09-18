Golden Knights, sportsbook enter into partnership

The Vegas Golden Knights and the William Hill U.S. sportsbook have agreed to a multi-year partnership, signing the first deal between an NHL team and a North American sportsbook, the team announced Tuesday.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to engage different segments our fan base and provide a unique fan experience,” Golden Knights president Kerry Bubolz said in a news release. “This partnership between a major professional team and a sportsbook operator is a historic, landmark agreement.”

As part of the agreement, William Hill advertisements will appear on rink dashboards and signage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Additionally, updated odds from across the league will appear on the Jumbotron between periods.

Line changes will be called the “William Hill Line Change.”

“We hope people will be sitting at T-Mobile and betting between periods,” Joe Asher, the William Hill U.S. CEO, told Sports Business Journal. “Frankly, we know they do that already. We’re hoping to be able to get more people to our site because the brand will be right there in front of them.”

Terms of the agreement were not released.

Since sports betting became legal throughout the United States in May, gambling organizations and professional sports leagues and teams have joined forces.

The WinStar World Casino in Oklahoma and the Dallas Cowboys announced a partnership earlier this month. In August, the NBA and MGM Resorts entered a three-year sports betting partnership.

