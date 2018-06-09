Fleury wants to finish his career with Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights had a historic season, even if they did come up short of the ultimate prize.

Jun 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) tries to find the puck between Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) in the second period in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was a big part of the expansion club’s unprecedented success.

And one day after being eliminated by the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Finals, Fleury said he hopes to stick with the Knights for the rest of his professional career.

“It’s weird, a year ago I was told I was getting too old to play. I still love it. I still have a lot of fun,” Fleury said Friday. “Certainly, Vegas has given me this opportunity to do what I love, and I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else, and hopefully I can finish my career here.”

Fleury, 33, can become a free agent after next season, but is free to sign an extension with the club after July 1.

The Golden Knights selected Fleury from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the expansion draft and leaned on the veteran goalie in their inaugural season. Fleury went 29-13-4 in the regular season and 13-7 in the playoffs, posting a 2.24 goals against average in both.

“It feels a little crazy that we’re not playing anymore. ... It’s been a great season, a great experience, I’m proud to be a part of this team,” added Fleury.

—Field Level Media