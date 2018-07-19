Golden Knights ink Nosek to one-year deal

The Vegas Golden Knights and restricted free-agent forward Tomas Nosek avoided arbitration with a one-year, $962,500 contract, the team announced Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 3, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) tries to protect the puck from Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Nosek (83) at the Air Canada Centre. Detroit defeated Toronto 2-1. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport Ice Hockey NHL) *** Local Caption *** 2015-10-04T020841Z_1162497725_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NHL-PRESEASON-DETROIT-RED-WINGS-AT-TORONTO-MAPLE-LEAFS.JPG

Nosek’s hearing was scheduled for July 30.

Nosek, 25, had career highs of seven goals, eight assists and 67 games with Vegas last season. Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in the expansion draft, he had one goal in 17 NHL games entering the 2017-18 campaign.

Nosek furthered his value in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring four goals and two assists in 17 games. Three of those goals came in the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals, including what would be the winning tally in Game 1.

Vegas went on to lose the series to Washington, 4-1.

—Field Level Media