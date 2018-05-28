FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
May 28, 2018 / 8:59 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Raiders wish Golden Knights luck in Stanley Cup Final with very Raider full-page ad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Raiders may still be in Oakland, but they’ve clearly got their future home on their minds right now.

Lightning strikes behind Las Vegas Strip casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

On Monday, the NFL club took out a full-page ad in the Las Vegas Review-Journal wishing the Vegas Golden Knights in a very Raider way.

“Just win baby,” the ad simply read, the words sandwiched beneath a photo of Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and above the Raiders logo.

The phrase was coined by longtime Raiders owner Al Davis.

The Raiders are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020. The Golden Knights, in their inaugural NHL season and the first major professional sports franchise headquartered in Las Vegas, open Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at home Monday night against the Washington Capitals.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.