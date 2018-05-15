Golden Knights' Tatar may return to lineup

Winger Tomas Tatar, who has been scratched from the past three playoff games, could return to the lineup for the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday.

Mar 30, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) reacts after taking an elbow from St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Tatar, 27, took part in line rushes and worked on the second power-play unit during the team’s morning skate.

Vegas trails the best-of-seven series against the Winnipeg Jets 1-0.

“He’s scored goals in the past and he’s getting a chance here and hopefully he runs with it,” Vegas forward James Neal told NHL.com. “Whether he’s on (the power play) or not, I think he does a great job of getting open and he’s been in that place throughout the year and he has done a good job of putting the puck in the net.”

Tatar was acquired from the Detroit Red wings on Feb. 26 for three draft picks, including a first-round selection in this summer’s draft. However, he has not played since Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round against the San Jose Sharks on May 2, and has no points in four playoff games.

Tatar did have 34 points (20 goals, 14 assists) in 82 combined games for the Golden Knights and Red Wings during the regular season. That includes six points (four goals, two assists) in 20 games with Vegas.

—Field Level Media