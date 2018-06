(Reuters) - Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup playoffs on Thursday after leading his team to their first championship.

Jun 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ovechkin set a Capitals record with a league-high 15 goals this post-season, including one in the series-clinching 4-3 win at the Vegas Golden Knights.

Washington won the best-of-seven series 4-1.