Las Vegas goes #nocaps before Cup Final

Nothing stokes the intensity before a Stanley Cup Final like an all-out grammar war.

Lightning strikes behind Las Vegas Strip casinos as a thunderstorm passes through Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

With the Vegas Golden Knights poised to host Game 1 of their series against Washington on Monday, the City of Las Vegas is going all in against the Capitals’ online rallying cry of “#ALLCAPS.”

On the official Las Vegas city Twitter account, all capital letters have been changed to lowercase, including the iconic “Welcome to Las Vegas, Nevada” sign via the magic of the internet.

Jumping on the bandwagon were many other famous Vegas fixtures, as MGM Resorts and ARIA also switched up online presentations to avoid capital letters.

Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final will be in Las Vegas on Monday and Wednesday nights respectively.

—Field Level Media