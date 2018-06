(Reuters) - The Washington Capitals won the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup for the first time with a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Jun 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Capitals players John Carlson (74) , Brett Connolly (10) and Dmitry Orlov (9) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in game five of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With the victory, the Capitals clinched the NHL’s best-of-seven championship series 4-1 and brought an end to what had been a magical inaugural season for the Golden Knights.