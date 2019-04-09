Voynov suspended for 2019-20 season

Defenseman Slava Voynov has been suspended for the 2019-20 season due to “unacceptable off-ice conduct,” the NHL announced Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Kings defender Slava Voynov is shown in this Redondo Beach Police Department booking photo released to Reuters October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Redondo Beach Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Voynov, 29, recently applied for reinstatement to the NHL. He was indefinitely suspended in October 2014 after being arrested following an altercation with his wife.

Police responded to Voynov’s house in Redondo Beach, Calif., and said he punched, kicked and choked his wife. Voynov, who was a member of the Los Angeles Kings at the time, entered a no-contest plea in July 2015.

Last July, a conviction in that case was dismissed by a Los Angeles judge.

Tuesday’s decision came after the league investigated the situation, including an in-person meeting with Voynov last month in New York.

“Today’s ruling, while tailored to the specific facts of this case and the individuals involved, is necessary and consistent with the NHL’s strongly-held policy that it cannot and will not tolerate this and similar types of conduct, particularly as directed at a spouse, domestic partner or family member,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

The NHL Players Association will review the decision. It could appeal to an independent arbitrator.

The Kings terminated Voynov’s six-year, $25 million contract after his arrest and placed him on their voluntary retired list.

Voynov has since played for a Russian team and was a member of that country’s 2018 gold medal-winning Olympic team.

Voynov had 18 goals and 63 assists in 190 NHL games with the Kings from 2011-14.

The NHL says that with “good behavior,” Voynov will be eligible to sign with an NHL team on July 1, 2020.

—Field Level Media