Ice hockey: U.S. tops Canada 4-1 for bronze at world championship

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider scored two goals as the United States beat Canada 4-1 to win bronze at the world championship at Herning, Denmark on Sunday.

Ice Hockey - 2018 IIHF World Championships - Bronze Medal Match - USA v Canada - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark - May 20, 2018 - Patrick Kane of the U.S. shakes hands with Marc-Edouard Vlasic of Canada after the match. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The U.S. squad had reeled off six straight wins to start the tournament, but a 6-0 loss to Sweden on Saturday relegated them to the consolation game. Canada lost to Finland and the U.S. in group play, but saw its hopes end in a 3-2 loss to Switzerland in the semifinals.

Kreider opened the scoring with a goal in the second period and added an empty-netter late in the third period.

Ice Hockey - 2018 IIHF World Championships - Bronze Medal Match - USA v Canada - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark - May 20, 2018 - Chris Kreider of the U.S. celebrates after scoring. REUTERS/David W Cerny

After Kreider got the U.S. on the board, Marc-Edouard Vlasic tied it up with a shot that slipped through New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid’s pads late in the second period.

The teams remained tied until Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino scored the game-winner on a rebound of Patrick Kane shot with under seven minutes to go in regulation.

Anders Lee and Kreider then added empty-net goals in the final three minutes after Canada lifted goalie Curtis McElhinney for an extra skater.

Canada had won gold in 2015 and 2016, before settling for silver in 2017 and was considered a favorite heading into the tournament.

Sweden and Switzerland play for the gold in the title game later Sunday.

—Field Level Media