Jets F Ehlers out until mid-February

FILE PHOTO - Dec 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin (6) battle for the puck in the third period at Staples Center.

Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers will be out until mid-February with an upper-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice told reporters Saturday.

Ehlers, who turns 23 on Feb. 14, left Friday’s 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins following a collision with Sidney Crosby on his first shift of the game. Ehlers, who appeared to hurt his left shoulder, returned for a shift but immediately left again and was ruled out.

The fourth-year pro has 15 goals and 12 assists in 40 games this season. He totaled 124 points (54 goals) over the previous two seasons while playing all 164 games.

During Saturday’s skate, Jack Roslovic stepped in at right wing with Bryan Little and Patrik Laine, who moved to the left wing.

“I feel like I can create more space for myself from that side,” said Laine, a right-handed shooter who leads the team with 24 goals. “From the right side I just kind of have the option to shoot it or toe drag or something. I have more options from the left side.

“It’s going to take time to get used to it. I haven’t played it in two-and-a-half years.”

The team is already without defenseman Dustin Byfuglien until after the All-Star break, which is in late January.

Despite losing three of four, the Jets entered Saturday leading the Central Division by two points over Nashville.

