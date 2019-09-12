Jets D Morrissey signs eight-year, $50 million extension

FILE PHOTO: Apr 16, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) handles the puck during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Josh Morrissey signed an eight-year, $50 million contract extension with the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Including the year remaining on his current deal, the 24-year-old is committed to the Jets through the 2027-28 season.

Winnipeg’s first-round draft pick (13th overall) in 2013, Morrissey has posted 77 points and 99 penalty minutes in 223 career games with the Jets.

He tallied six goals and a career-high 25 assists and averaged a career-best 22:24 in ice time in 59 games last season. He missed the final 20 regular-season games with an upper-body injury but returned for the playoffs.

The Calgary native will earn $8 million in the first, second and fourth years of the deal, $5.2 million in the third season, $6.4 million in the fifth and $4.8 million in each of the last three years.

—Field Level Media