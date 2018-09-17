FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jets' Morrissey ends holdout with two-year deal

1 Min Read

The Winnipeg Jets signed Josh Morrissey to a two-year, $6.3 million contract, ending the defenseman’s holdout.

Mar 5, 2016; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (36) collides with Montreal Canadiens center Lars Eller (81) during the second period at MTS Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Morrissey, 23, had 26 points (7 goals, 19 assists) last season. He was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, and has recorded 46 points (13 goals, 33 assists) in 164 career regular-season games.

“I love playing here, I love being a Jet, and I hope I can be here for a long time in the future,” Morrissey said after the Jets announced the agreement on Sunday.

Morrissey missed the start of training camp after his three-year entry-level deal ended July 1, and the Calgary native will not suit up for the team’s preseason opener Monday.

He will count $3.15 million per season against the salary cap.

—Field Level Media

