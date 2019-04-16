Hurricanes' Svechnikov in concussion protocol

Apr 15, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) fights Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period in game three of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Hurricanes rookie forward Andrei Svechnikov is in concussion protocol after being dropped by a punch from the Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin on Monday night, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Svechnikov, who appeared to be knocked out, hit the back of his head on the ice after getting punched in the skirmish. Brind’Amour said he was treated and evaluated at the hospital.

The coach said he talked with Svechnikov on Tuesday morning.

“From seeing him now, he looks normal and thought he feels great,” Brind’Amour said. “That’s a real positive sign.”

Still, Brind’Amour said it Svechnikov likely will miss Game 4 of the best-of-seven series, which the Capitals lead 2-1. That game is scheduled for Thursday in Raleigh, N.C.

“We’re going to be real careful,” Brind’Amour said. “We’re certainly not going to rush him back.”

The first-period fight came shortly after Carolina scored for a 1-0 lead, marking the first time the Hurricanes were on top in the series. The fighting majors were the first penalties called in the game, coming 10:59 into the contest.

Carolina went on to win 5-0.

