Capitals sign C Dowd to three-year extension

The Washington Capitals signed center Nic Dowd to a three-year, $2.25 million contract extension Thursday, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced.

Dowd, 28, set a career high with eight goals this season and tied his career high with 22 points.

He recorded three game-winning goals, including the playoff-clinching game-winner on March 28 against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Metropolitan Division-clinching goal on April 4 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Dowd also ranked first on the Capitals in faceoff percentage among players with at least 100 draws taken (245 of 472, 51.9 percent).

In 195 career NHL games, Dowd has 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists).

