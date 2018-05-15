FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny fined for cross-checking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny has been fined $2,419.35 for cross-checking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cedric Paquette during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Monday.

May 11, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with goaltender Braden Holtby (70) after defenseman Michal Kempny (6) (not pictured) scored a goal during the first period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The amount of the fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Kempny delivered a blow with his stick to Paquette’s face at 6:55 of the third period. He received a minor penalty for cross-checking.

The Capitals lead the series 2-0. Game 3 is Tuesday in Washington.

—Field Level Media

