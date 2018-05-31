Caps offer no update on injured Kuznetsov after Cup final game 2

Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz offered no update on Evgeny Kuznetsov after the top-line center left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night with an apparent left arm injury.

May 30, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) reacts after being injured in the first period in game two of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kuznetsov, the NHL’s leading playoff scorer, left the game just over five minutes into the first period after a crunching mid-ice check into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb. Kuznetsov fell to a knee after the hit, clutching his left hand toward his chest.

“The hit on Kuzy ... we thought it was high,” Trotz told reporters postgame. “You lose one of your top players on what we feel is a questionable hit. The league will look at it. But your bench rallies around it.”

Kuznetsov left for the trainers’ room at the 5:18 mark of the period and did not return. The Capitals had announced he was questionable to return with an upper-body injury.

“It’s is a big loss for us, he’s a big part of our team,” forward T.J. Oshie said.

Kuznetsov, 26, has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 20 playoff games, leading all scorers. One point behind him is linemate Alex Ovechkin, who scored his 13th goal in the Capitals’ 3-2 win Wednesday that even the series against Vegas at one game apiece.

Game 3 is Saturday night at Capital One Arena in Washington.

