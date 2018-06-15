Caps' Orpik: Pinkie 'kinda fell off'

Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik laughed while telling reporters that his left pinkie finger “kinda fell off” during the Stanley Cup Final.

May 30, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) celebrates with right wing Brett Connolly (10) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (65) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period in game two of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights center Erik Haula slashed Orpik late in Game 2, and Orpik needed to get his pinkie stitched back together. He was back in action the following game, however, and didn’t miss additional time.

Haula received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct, but the NHL didn’t assess any additional punishment.

Orpik said Wednesday that the pinkie won’t require more medical attention in the offseason, but he might need hand surgery for a separate injury. He hurt his hand in the second game of the Capitals’ first-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, yet he didn’t miss any contests.

Over 24 games during Washington’s playoff run to the Stanley Cup title, Orpik logged one goal, four assists and an average of 16:49 of ice time. In 81 regular-season games, he had no goals and 10 assists.

Orpik, 37, was part of another Cup-winning team in 2009 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played his first 11 seasons in Pittsburgh before signing with Washington in July 2014 as a free agent.

—Field Level Media