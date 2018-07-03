Ovechkin, Stanley Cup traveling to Russia's World Cup match

Alex Ovechkin and his offseason sidekick, the Stanley Cup Trophy, are headed to the World Cup.

Jun 20, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Alexander Ovechkin is pictured with the Rocket Richard trophy, the Stanley Cup, the Conn Smythe, and the Wales trophy during the 2018 NHL Awards at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Ovechkin, the Russian All-Star forward for the Washington Capitals, will bring the trophy to Moscow for fan viewing at a public site before Russia and Croatia play in the quarterfinal match at the World Cup on Saturday.

Ovechkin almost immediately shifted into party mode following the Capitals’ championship win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Ovechkin has willingly shared evidence of the tracks he and the Cup have made in recent weeks, including diving in a fountain, doing a keg stand, in a bed with Mrs. Ovechkin, at a Washington Nationals game and with fans before and after the National Mall victory parade.

In his 13th NHL season, Ovechkin is one of Russia’s most popular professional athletes. Fans take the streets in Capitals’ gear in support of Ovechkin year-round.

Ovechkin said after attending last week’s World Cup win over Spain that he would gladly meet any fan that wants a picture of the Stanley Cup this week.

—Field Level Media