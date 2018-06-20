Caps will open NHL season, raise banner Oct. 3 vs. Bruins

The Washington Capitals may not know whom their head coach will be when they open next season, but they know who they’ll play — and when they’ll raise their first Stanley Cup banner.

Jun 4, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots the puck during warm ups prior to the Capitals' game against the Vegas Golden Knights in game four of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL on Wednesday announced the home-opening date and opponent for all 31 teams for the 2018-19 season, and the champs will play the season’s first game on Oct. 3 against the Boston Bruins. Washington currently holds a 12-game regular-season winning streak against Boston.

The game at Capital One Arena will be one of four scheduled for the first day of the NHL season. Toronto will host Montreal in an Original Six matchup, while on the West Coast Calgary will play at Vancouver and San Jose will host Anaheim.

The following day, Stanley Cup runner-up Vegas will begin its second season at home against Philadelphia.

Less than two weeks after winning the first Cup in franchise history earlier this month, the Caps on Monday learned they will be getting a new head coach next season as Barry Trotz announced his resignation from the club.

Edmonton has the latest home opener next season, dropping the puck for the first time at Rogers Place on Oct. 18 — also against Boston. Much of that has to do with the Oilers opening their season against New Jersey in Sweden on Oct. 6.

The full 1,271-game schedule for 2018-19 will be released Thursday.

—Field Level Media