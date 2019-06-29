Sports News
Capitals sign Sgarbossa to two-way deal

The Washington Capitals signed center Mike Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract, the team announced on Saturday.

The deal will pay $700,000 annually if he’s in the NHL and $407,500 if he’s in the AHL.

Sgarbossa had 30 goals and 35 assists with the AHL’s Hershey Bears last season, both career highs. His 65 points were tied for ninth-best in the league.

The 26-year-old from Ontario has appeared in 48 career NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks, Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche. He has two career goals and eight assists.

