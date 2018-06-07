Caps' Smith-Pelly would skip White House trip if invited

If the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup and are invited to visit the White House, forward Devante Smith-Pelly would not attend.

Jun 4, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) reaches for the puck between Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa (47) and defenseman Colin Miller (6) in the third period in game four of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Pelly told Canada’s Postmedia his decision would be made primarily based on past comments from President Donald Trump.

“The things that he spews are straight-up racist and sexist,” said Smith-Pelly, a Scarborough, Ontario, native who is black. “Some of the things he’s said are pretty gross. I’m not too into politics, so I don’t know all his other views, but his rhetoric I definitely don’t agree with. It hasn’t come up here, but I think I already have my mind made up.”

On Monday, Trump rescinded an invitation to the Philadelphia Eagles to be recognized for their Super Bowl LII victory — a day before the scheduled date — after a majority of the players decided not to attend.

NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry each told reporters Tuesday that they would not attend if invited after winning a championship. The Golden State Warriors were not invited to the White House after claiming the 2016-17 NBA title, as Curry and coach Steve Kerr had earlier been critical of Trump.

Smith-Pelly, 25, has six goals and an assist in 23 games this postseason, including goals in each of the past two games to help the Capitals take a 3-1 series lead. Smith-Pelly had seven goals and nine assists in 75 regular-season games.

The Caps could clinch the first Cup in their 44-year history on Thursday night in Game 5 at Las Vegas.

