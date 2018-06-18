Capitals' Trotz resigns as head coach of Stanley Cup champions

(Reuters) - Barry Trotz resigned as coach of the Washington Capitals less than two weeks after leading them to their first Stanley Cup championship, the National Hockey League team and the coach said on Monday.

Trotz took Washington to the playoffs in each of his four seasons in charge, including their most recent appearance which culminated with a win over the Vegas Golden Knights for the first Stanley Cup title in their 44-year history.

“After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation as Head Coach of the Washington Capitals,” Trotz, 55, said in a statement.

“When I came to Washington four years ago we had one goal in mind and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation’s capital.

“We had an incredible run this season culminating with our players and staff achieving our goal and sharing the excitement with our fans.”

By winning the Stanley Cup, Trotz triggered a two-year extension to his contract, but according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, financial terms were below market value and the two sides were unable to work out a suitable agreement.

Trotz’s 762 career wins as a coach put him fifth on the NHL’s all-time list, trailing Scotty Bowman, Joel Quenneville, Ken Hitchcock and Al Arbour.

In 2016, Trotz won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year after leading the Capitals to a league-best 56-18-8 mark record.

Prior to joining Washington, Trotz was the first head coach of the Nashville Predators, where he spent 15 seasons before being fired in 2014 after failing to lead the team to the playoffs in his final two campaigns.

He then joined the Capitals, a team that won the Presidents’ Trophy in two of his four seasons for posting the NHL’s best record during the regular season.

“We are obviously disappointed by Barry’s decision, but would like to thank Barry for all his efforts the past four years and for helping bring the Stanley Cup to Washington,” the Capitals said in a statement.

“Barry is a man of high character and integrity and we are grateful for his leadership and for all that he has done for our franchise.”