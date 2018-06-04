FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 4, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Win or lose, Las Vegas plans parade for Golden Knights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Vegas Golden Knights will get a parade down the Las Vegas strip after the Stanley Cup finals even if they don’t win ice hockey’s greatest prize, the Las Vegas Sun reported on Monday.

May 30, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant in the second period in game two of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Clark County commissioners are set to approve plans on Tuesday for a parade that will commence even if the team fail to battle back from 2-1 down to the Washington Capitals in the best-of-seven series.

The Golden Knights have far exceeded expectations in their inaugural season and have served as a unifying force in the city following the shooting that killed 58 people on Oct. 1, days before the team’s first game.

The date of the parade was not listed in official documents, the paper reported.

The Golden Knights take on the Capitals in Game Four in Washington D.C. later on Monday.

Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.