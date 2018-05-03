Capitals' forward Wilson gets three-game suspension for hit

(Reuters) - Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was suspended for three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for his hit on Pittsburgh Penguins’ Zach Aston-Reese in Game Three of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

May 1, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) moves the puck ahead of Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson delivered the hit midway through the second period, connecting with Aston-Reese’s head and leaving the Penguins forward with a broken jaw and concussion that will keep him out of the remainder of the playoffs.

Wilson was not penalized during the game, but received the punishment after a hearing.

Washington leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game Four set for Thursday in Pittsburgh.