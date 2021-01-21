League fines Capitals $100,000 for safety violations, as COVID-19 rattles schedule

Jan 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Capitals wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with teammates after a first period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) fined the Washington Capitals $100,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday, the first financial penalty related to the novel coronavirus that the league has handed down.

The NHL said the fine was in response to “player violations” of league protocols, including “social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings,” but did not elaborate on which players were involved.

While not the maximum allowable fine under NHL protocol, the hefty figure could nonetheless serve as a warning to teams playing beyond the confines of last year’s quarantined “bubble,” with the league already rescheduling a number of games due to safety concerns since the season kicked off a week ago.

After postponing Tuesday’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators, the league said on Wednesday the Hurricanes’ schedule was paused through at least Jan. 23, with five players on the NHL “COVID Protocol Related Absence List.”

“As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice,” the NHL said in a written statement.

“The Hurricanes organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large.”