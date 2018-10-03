NHL notebook: Committee recommends Seattle expansion

The NHL executive committee recommended Tuesday that Seattle receive an expansion franchise, according to commissioner Gary Bettman.

FILE PHOTO: The Space Needle is seen as snow flurry clouds surround downtown Seattle January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Seattle Hockey Partners made a formal presentation in front of the committee on Tuesday. The vote was 9-0 in favor of Seattle being awarded an NHL franchise.

The NHL Board of Governors will vote on the matter during their meetings on Dec. 3 or 4. The expansion fee is $650 million.

Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan and prospective hockey team owners David Bonderman and Jerry Bruckheimer gave a two-hour presentation during the meeting in New York. The hockey franchise is hoping to start play in 2020-21.

—The return of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford from last December’s concussion is tentatively slated for Oct. 18 against the Arizona Coyotes.

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville revealed the target date after Crawford looked sharp in his second straight practice.

Monday was Crawford’s first practice since February. The 33-year-old has been dealing with some of the effects of the concussion during training camp but declined to divulge them.

—Montreal Canadiens forward Jacob de la Rose experienced a “cardiac episode” on Saturday night and will miss Wednesday’s season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens divulged that de la Rose suffered the episode after Saturday’s preseason game in Ottawa. Doctors did not clear him to travel to Toronto for the opener.

The 23-year-old forward is having “ongoing evaluation,” according to the club. He didn’t participate in practice on Monday or Tuesday. De la Rose had four goals and eight assists in 55 games last season.

—The Maple Leafs lost two goaltenders on waiver claims, just one day before they open their season against the Canadiens.

Curtis McElhinney was claimed by the Carolina Hurricanes, and Calvin Pickard was claimed by the Philadelphia Flyers on the day NHL teams were required to trim their rosters to 23 players.

Toronto’s top goalie will again be Frederik Andersen, and Garret Sparks will open the season as a backup.

—Field Level Media