NHL Notebook: Toronto Maple Leafs, assistant general manager part company

The Toronto Maple Leafs have mutually parted ways with assistant general manager Mark Hunter, the team announced.

Team president Brendan Shanahan said at the time of Kyle Dubas’ hiring as GM that his decision came down to Dubas and Hunter, but that he hoped to keep the rest of the team’s management staff in place. Less than two weeks later, Hunter is leaving the organization.

“Following extensive discussions with Mark, he and the Toronto Maple Leafs have mutually agreed to part ways,” Shanahan said in a statement. “I’d like to sincerely thank Mark for everything he’s done for this organization over the last four years and I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

— The New York Islanders officially named Hall of Fame executive Lou Lamoriello as president of hockey operations Tuesday.

Lamoriello will have “full authority over all hockey matters with the organization.” The 75-year-old spent the past three seasons as the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs and previously guided the New Jersey Devils to three Stanley Cup titles.

Lamoriello stayed on as an adviser with the Maple Leafs after team president Brendan Shanahan announced last month that the team would transition to a new general manager. Kyle Dubas was named the Leafs’ GM earlier this month, and Lamoriello’s name soon surfaced as a candidate to take over the Islanders’ operations.

The Islanders have missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons and currently employ Lamoriello’s son, Chris, as assistant GM. Garth Snow, the team’s current GM, said after the season that he felt his job was secure, but his future is now uncertain with Lamoriello calling the shots.

—The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed goaltender Antti Niemi to a one-year, $950,000 contract, the team announced.

Niemi was scheduled to become a free agent July 1. The 34-year-old had a 7-5-4 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in 19 games for the Canadiens last season.

However, the one-way contract does not guarantee Niemi a roster spot for next season. He will battle with Charlie Lindgren for the backup job to Carey Price. Lindgren is also on a one-way contract.

