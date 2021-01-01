NHL planning two outdoor games at Lake Tahoe - report

(Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) is planning to have two regular season outdoor games without fans at Lake Tahoe in Nevada, according to multiple reports on Friday.

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 20 followed by a Feb. 21 clash between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers at the picturesque Edgewood Tahoe Resort, the reports said.

The NHL, which will begin its regular season in two weeks, did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters to comment.

According to Sportsnet here, which was first to report about the event, the games will be played around the final three holes the resort's golf course that is home to a popular celebrity golf tournament.

The reports, which cited multiple sources, said the NHL wanted something different in a season where fan involvement will be limited due to COVID-19 and scouted several locations for the outdoor games including Lake Louise, Alberta, and Park City, Utah.