NHL roundup: Avalanche hand Devils first loss

Gabriel Landeskog recorded his third career hat trick by scoring the tiebreaking goal with 3:22 remaining on Thursday, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche recorded a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, who became the last NHL team to lose a game this season.

Oct 18, 2018; Newark, NJ, USA; Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) reacts with defenseman Erik Johnson (6) after his third goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Landeskog completed his first hat trick since Dec. 16 by firing a one-timer from the right circle over Keith Kinkaid’s glove while falling to his knees in Newark, N.J.

Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each tallied points for the seventh consecutive game. Rantanen scored a goal and set up each of Landeskog’s goals. MacKinnon, on a night when he did not extend his goal-scoring streak, tallied three assists.

Nico Hischier and Brian Boyle scored power-play goals for the Devils, whose season-opening, four-game winning streak was stopped. Taylor Hall scored his first goal of the season and added two assists as New Jersey was denied its first 5-0 start since winning its first seven games in 1993-94.

Oilers 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Leon Draisaitl scored 37 seconds into overtime as Edmonton won its home opener by defeating Boston.

Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored and Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots for the Oilers, who avenged a 4-1 loss a week earlier in Boston.

The Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy attempted a long stretch pass for Patrice Bergeron in overtime, but Connor McDavid retreated to center ice to intercept the puck. McDavid skated around Boston’s Brad Marchand at the blue line and fed Draisaitl on the left wing. Draisaitl’s one-timer found the lower corner of the net before goaltender Jaroslav Halak could get all the way across the crease.

Penguins 3, Maple Leafs 0

Oct 18, 2018; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) makes a pass in front of Boston Bruins defensemen Matt Grzecyk (48) during the first period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist as visiting Pittsburgh blanked Toronto.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray stopped 38 shots to earn his first shutout of the season and the seventh of his career. He was starting for the first time since Oct. 6 after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen, who missed one game with a sore knee, returned to make 36 saves.

Jets 4, Canucks 1

Dustin Byfuglien scored a goal and added two assists as host Winnipeg beat Vancouver.

The Jets scored three unanswered third-period goals to post their second win in three games. The Canucks took their first loss in four games.

Bryan Little netted the winner as he put the Jets ahead 2-1 on a power play with 4:58 gone in the third period. He took a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers and beat Anders Nilsson with a high shot to his glove side.

Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 1

Vinnie Hinostroza, an ex-member of the Blackhawks, scored two goals, and Antti Raanta made 33 saves as visiting Arizona spoiled the return of Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford.

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist and Lawson Crouse also scored for Arizona. The Coyotes had been outscored 11-3 in regulation and overtime and were shut out three times in their first five games coming into the contest.

Crawford, a two-time All-Star and a key performer on Chicago’s 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup championship teams, was making his first start since Dec. 23 after dealing with concussion-related symptoms that affected him until last month and had him contemplating retirement. He finished with 27 saves.

Lightning 3, Wings 1

Brayden Point, Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn each scored a goal, and host Tampa Bay continued its dominance of Detroit.

The Red Wings remained winless through seven games, their worst start in franchise history. Their futility against the Lightning also continued. They haven’t defeated Tampa Bay since November 2015, a stretch of 12 games. They’ve also lost 12 straight in Tampa, with their last victory there coming in February 2011.

Luke Glendening had the lone goal for Detroit.

Blue Jackets 6, Flyers 3

Cam Atkinson continued his strong play against Philadelphia, scoring twice in Columbus’ home victory.

Atkinson netted both of his goals in the second period to spark the Blue Jackets, who struck three times in a seven-minute span to take control.

Anthony Duclair, Nick Foligno, Josh Anderson and Sonny Milano also scored goals for the Blue Jackets, who improved to 12-3-1 in their past 16 games against the Flyers. Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Oskar Lindblom netted goals for Philadelphia.

—Field Level Media