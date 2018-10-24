NHL roundup: Crosby, Pens edge Oilers in OT

Sidney Crosby scored a highlight goal at 2:12 of overtime Tuesday to give the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Oilers in a back-and-forth game.

Oct 23, 2018; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (87) scores the overtime winning goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot (33) at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Crosby stickhandled all over the Oilers zone before backhanding the puck over the left pad of goaltender Cam Talbot for his second goal of the game. Patric Hornqvist and Jamie Oleksiak also scored twice for Pittsburgh.

Leon Draisaitl and Alex Chiasson each scored twice and Connor McDavid added a goal for Edmonton.

Matt Murray made 41 saves for the Penguins, and Talbot made 25.

Sharks 5, Predators 4

Brent Burns scored the game-winning, power-play goal with 2:52 remaining to cap a three-goal, third-period rally as San Jose won at Nashville.

Burns beat Juuse Saros with a slap shot from the left faceoff circle for his second goal of the season off assists from Erik Karlsson and Evander Kane. Timo Meier, Tomas Hertl, Brenden Dillon and Joe Pavelski recorded the other goals for San Jose, which won its third game in a row.

Viktor Arvidsson registered two goals, and Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith added goals for the Predators, who had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Bruins 4, Senators 1

David Pastrnak scored two goals and had two assists, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists to help visiting Boston defeat Ottawa.

Oct 23, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) misses on a save attempt on the game-winning shot by San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (not pictured) during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

David Krejci had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who have won six games in a row against the Senators, including four last season. Pastrnak tied the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews for the NHL lead with 10 goals.

Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask made 38 saves while Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson stopped 28 shots.

Canadiens 3, Flames 2

Jeff Petry and Jonathan Drouin each had a goal and an assist in Montreal’s three-goal second period as the host Canadiens beat Calgary on a historic night for goaltender Carey Price.

The 31-year-old Price stopped 21 shots in earning his 289th career win, tying him with Patrick Roy for second place in Montreal history. Jacques Plante tops the club with 314.

Petry and Brendan Gallagher had power-play goals and Drouin scored at even strength as the Canadiens produced all three of their goals in a span of 3:21. Michael Frolik and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary.

Blackhawks 3, Ducks 1

Brandon Saad scored twice for his 14th career multiple-goal performance, and Chicago held on for a win over visiting Anaheim.

Patrick Kane also scored for the Blackhawks, who earned at least one point for the seventh time in nine games this season. Chicago’s Corey Crawford made 24 saves. He has stopped 61 of 63 shots in his past two starts.

Rickard Rakell scored the lone goal for Anaheim, which has lost three contests in a row. Ducks goaltender John Gibson turned aside 35 shots.

Coyotes 4, Blue Jackets 1

Christian Fischer recorded his first career hat trick, Derek Stepan had three assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 35 saves in his second start of the season as a late replacement, leading Arizona to a win at Columbus.

Dylan Strome scored his second goal of the season on a power play for the Coyotes. Fischer scored in each period, putting the game away with a wrist shot from between the circles after a pass from Stepan at 4:44 of the third.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the Blue Jackets’ only goal, which came in the opening shift of the game.

Rangers 5, Panthers 2

Mika Zibanejad collected two goals and tied a career high with four points while Mats Zuccarello scored his first two goals of the season as New York overcame a slow start to defeat visiting Florida.

Zibanejad recorded three of his points in the second period — all on special teams when the Rangers turned a one-goal deficit into a two-goal lead.

Zibanejad became the first Ranger to get a short-handed goal and a power-play goal in the same period since Brandon Dubinsky on April 12, 2009, at Philadelphia.

Stars 4, Kings 2

John Klingberg scored the deciding goal and had an assist on an insurance tally as Dallas outworked visiting Los Angeles to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jason Spezza also had a goal and an assist for the Stars, and Devin Shore added two assists in the victory. Ben Bishop stopped 31 shots to snap his own three-game losing streak.

Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli scored for Los Angeles, which got 19 saves from Jonathan Quick.

