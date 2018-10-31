NHL roundup: Eberle, Isles sink Penguins

The New York Islanders produced a three-goal second period Tuesday, two of the tallies from Jordan Eberle, and rolled to a 6-3 win over the host Pittsburgh Penguins.

Andrew Ladd, Brock Nelson, Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl also scored as the Islanders won their third straight.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Dominik Simon and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh, which had won four in a row.

New York’s Robin Lehner stopped 23 of 25 shots before leaving after the second period for undisclosed reasons. Thomas Greiss stopped 12 of 13 shots in the third.

Lightning 8, Devils 3

Brayden Point scored the tiebreaking goal and added four assists in a five-point night as Tampa Bay rallied from an early deficit and pulled away for blowout victory over visiting New Jersey.

Point snapped a 2-2 tie 31 seconds into the second period by sweeping a loose puck into a vacated net. He also set up the first of Braydon Coburn’s two goals in the opening period, a power-play goal by Steven Stamkos in the second and tallies by Tyler Johnson and Ryan McDonagh in the third period.

Point recorded the 11th five-point game in team history and third since the start of last season.

Predators 4, Golden Knights 1

Ryan Hartman scored two goals and Juuse Saros had 23 saves as host Nashville scored four unanswered goals to rally for a victory over Vegas in a matchup of the last two Western Conference champions.

Hartman’s two goals came just 57 seconds apart in the second period and marked the third multi-goal game of his career. Calle Jarnkrok and Viktor Arvidsson also scored goals for Nashville, while Kevin Fiala chipped in with two assists.

Reilly Smith scored the lone goal for Vegas, on a first-period power play. Malcolm Subban, playing against his brother and 2013 Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban for just the second time in their careers, finished with 25 saves for Vegas.

Bruins 3, Hurricanes 2

Brad Marchand scored twice and Patrice Bergeron assisted on all three Boston tallies in a victory at Raleigh, N.C.

Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak made 42 saves while Carolina goalie Scott Darling made 28 saves in his first appearance of the season.

Micheal Ferland and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Hurricanes.

Stars 4, Canadiens 1

Devin Shore scored a third-period goal after assisting on two second-period tallies as visiting Dallas skated past Montreal.

Esa Lindell added a goal and an assist in the victory, which was the Stars’ first on the road this season after three losses. Dallas also got goals from Miro Heiskanen and Alexander Radulov while winning for the third time in four games.

Montreal, which lost for the second time in its past four games, scored when Brendan Gallagher skated hard into the net and pushed home the rebound of a Tomas Tatar shot early in the third period.

Red Wings 5, Blue Jackets 3

Tyler Bertuzzi scored the go-ahead goal with 3:24 remaining, Dylan Larkin supplied two goals and an assist, and visiting Detroit recovered after giving away a three-goal lead to down Columbus.

Bertuzzi’s goal came after the Jackets erased a 3-0 deficit during the third period. Rookie defenseman Dennis Cholowski skated in from the point and went around the back of the net. He shoveled the puck toward the front, where Bertuzzi snared it and beat Sergei Bobrovsky just below the crossbar.

Larkin added an empty-net tally at 19:17 to put the game away. Josh Anderson, Markus Nutivaara and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Blue Jackets.

Flames 2, Sabres 1

A late equalizer and Johnny Gaudreau’s overtime goal gave Calgary a comeback road win in Buffalo.

After being unable to solve Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton over the first 59 minutes of the game, Calgary finally broke through at the 19:04 mark of the third period when Matthew Tkachuk redirected a shot into the net.

After the Flames had to kill a penalty for the first two minutes of overtime, Gaudreau ended the game 2:40 into the extra frame, netting the score after a nice passing play with Sean Monahan and Mark Giordano. Buffalo’s Jack Eichel scored in the first period.

Wild 4, Oilers 3

Mikael Granlund scored the tiebreaking goal at 14:12 of the third period as Minnesota ended host Edmonton’s three-game winning streak.

Granlund’s power-play goal, assisted by Eric Staal and Ryan Suter, gave the Wild their only lead of the game and helped them improve to 1-1-0 on their season-high, seven-game trip. Granlund, who also had an assist, extended his points streak to nine games. He has six goals and six assists during the run.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Alex Chiasson scored for Edmonton.

Coyotes 5, Senators 1

Alex Galchenyuk scored his first goal of the season in a two-point night, and Antti Raanta made 25 saves as Arizona defeated Ottawa at Glendale, Ariz., for its fourth straight win.

The Coyotes, shut out in three of their first four games, have been one of the most prolific scoring teams in the league lately, with 20 goals in their last four games.

Ottawa goalie Mike Condon gave up three goals on 11 shots and was pulled at 15:30 of the first period. The only goal for the Senators, losers of four straight, was the first NHL tally for 2017 second-round pick Alex Formenton.

Flyers 3, Ducks 2

Nolan Patrick scored the game-winning goal with 1:51 remaining, and Brian Elliott made 23 saves as visiting Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak with at Anaheim.

Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov also scored goals for the Flyers, who had been outscored 13-2 in their three previous games. Claude Giroux finished with two assists for Philadelphia, which was playing the first of four games on a Western Conference road trip.

Pontus Aberg scored both goals for Anaheim, which lost its sixth consecutive game. He also scored his first two goals of the season in the Ducks’ 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. Ryan Miller finished with 33 saves for the Ducks.

Rangers 4, Sharks 3 (SO)

Chris Kreider scored a pair of third-period goals, and Kevin Shattenkirk scored the lone shootout marker as New York Rangers ended a two-game losing streak with a shootout win at San Jose.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves through regulation and overtime and denied all three San Jose skaters in the shootout. San Jose’s Tomas Hertl scored with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Brent Burns and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, while the Rangers got a first-period goal from Mats Zuccarello.

Martin Jones made 34 saves through regulation and overtime for the Sharks, who are 4-0-2 in their past six games.