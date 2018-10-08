NHL roundup: Leafs, 'Canes win 13-goal games

Morgan Rielly scored 19 seconds into overtime to lift the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs to a wild 7-6 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening.

John Tavares recorded his ninth career hat trick — and his first since joining Toronto — in the fast-paced victory. Auston Matthews added two goals and two assists, while Rielly finished with one goal and two assists. Kasperi Kapanen netted Toronto’s initial goal.

Patrick Kane scored a pair of goals for Chicago. Jonathan Toews contributed his team-leading fifth goal. Alex DeBrincat, John Hayden and Brandon Manning also scored, and Duncan Keith and rookie Henri Jokiharju tallied three assists apiece.

Hurricanes 8, Rangers 5

Rookie Andrei Svechnikov’s first career goal broke a third-period tie, and Warren Foegele scored twice for Carolina in a victory over New York at Raleigh, N.C. It was the first home victory for first-year coach Rod Brind’Amour as his team overcame a horrid start to send the Rangers to a 0-3-0 record.

Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal, Micheal Ferland, Lucas Wallmark and Teuvo Teravainen had the other Carolina goals. Justin Williams notched three assists for the Hurricanes, marking the captain’s first points of the season.

Jimmy Vesey and Chris Kreider each scored twice for the Rangers. Pavel Buchnevich also posted a goal for New York. Tony DeAngelo, Kevin Hayes and Jesper Fast each supplied two assists for the Rangers.

Kings 4, Red Wings 2

Alex Iafallo had two goals and Ilya Kovalchuk added two assists as host Los Angeles beat Detroit.

Iafallo scored twice in the third period, including an empty-netter with 21 seconds left, and Anze Kopitar and Paul LaDue also scored for the Kings. Kings goalie Jack Campbell made 36 saves in his sixth career start, replacing Jonathan Quick, who went on injured reserve after sustaining a lower-body injury in practice Saturday.

Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin scored their first goals of the season on power plays for the Red Wings, who lost their second straight.

