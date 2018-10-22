NHL roundup: Lightning win behind record 33-shot period

The Tampa Bay Lightning set a modern NHL record with 33 shots in the second period as they cruised to a 6-3 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Oct 21, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (second to left) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Brayden Point had one goal and two assists to lead the Lightning, while Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman each finished with a goal and an assist. Yanni Gourde, Anthony Cirelli and Ryan Callahan also scored for Tampa Bay, which got 33 saves from Louis Domingue.

The Lightning’s 33-shot period marked the most since the NHL started counting shots on goal as an official statistic in the 1955-56 campaign. Both the 2017-18 Montreal Canadiens and the 2018-19 Dallas Stars shared the previous modern record with 30 shots in a period.

Oct 21, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) looks to shoot against the New York Rangers during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Alexandre Fortin, David Kampf and Nick Schmaltz scored for Chicago, which was outshot 55-36 in the game. Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward made 49 saves.

Flames 4, Rangers 1

Johnny Gaudreau scored a pair of highlight-reel goals in the first two periods, and backup goaltender David Rittich made 19 of his career-high 44 saves in the third period as visiting Calgary Flames beat New York Rangers.

Garnet Hathaway scored the other two goals for Calgary, which won for the fifth time in the past seven games and scored at least three goals for the seventh consecutive game. The Rangers lost their second straight game and allowed each goal after a turnover.

October 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) controls the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) moves in to defend during the second period at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Gaudreau became the 16th player to record at least 300 points for the Flames by scoring with three minutes left in the first period and with 5:05 left in the second. Gaudreau reached the milestone in his 320th career game, becoming the sixth-fastest Flame to do so.

Sabres 4, Ducks 2

Rasmus Ristolainen scored a power-play goal early in the third period to break a tie, and Kyle Okposo had a goal and an assist as visiting Buffalo scored four unanswered goals to pull out a victory at Anaheim.

Jeff Skinner and Patrik Berglund also scored goals and Sam Reinhart added a pair of assists for Buffalo, which won three of its five games on a western road trip that concluded with back-to-back victories over the Los Angeles Kings and the Ducks. Carter Hutton finished with 26 saves.

Sam Steel scored his first career NHL goal and Kiefer Sherwood also scored for the Ducks, who lost their second straight game. Brandon Montour added a pair of assists, and Ryan Miller finished with 41 saves.

—Field Level Media