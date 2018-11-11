NHL roundup: Pastrnak's hat trick carries Bruins over Leafs

David Pastrnak scored his third career hat trick, Patrice Bergeron had one goal and two assists, and the Boston Bruins defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 Saturday night.

Nov 10, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (88) scores his second goal of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period at TD Garden. Kathryn Riley-USA TODAY Sports

Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, starting after Tuukka Rask took a leave of absence Friday, made 40 saves. Joakim Nordstrom also scored for the Bruins, and Brad Marchand added two assists.

Senators 6, Lightning 4

Brady Tkachuk, Colin White and Ryan Dzingel scored within a 10-minute span in the third period for Ottawa in a wild win over host Tampa Bay.

The Senators raced to a 2-0 lead but then gave up four unanswered goals before mounting their own four-goal comeback to win for the third time in the last 10 games (3-5-2).

Sabers 4, Canucks 3 (SO)

Casey Mittelstadt scored the decisive shootout goal to cap a comeback by Buffalo, who stunned visiting Vancouver.

The Sabres, who have won three of four, trailed 3-1 with less than three minutes left in regulation before Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart scored 40 seconds apart to force overtime.

Jack Eichel opened the shootout with a goal for the Sabres before Markus Granlund tied it for the Canucks. Mittelstadt then scored and goalie Carter Hutton locked up the win by turning back an attempt by Nikolay Goldobin.

Canadiens 5, Golden Knights 4

Tomas Tatar’s third-period goal put Montreal ahead for good in a win over visiting Vegas.

Tatar made a rush in the third period toward the Vegas net and took a shot, with replays showing that defenseman Shea Theodore accidentally tipped it into his own team’s goal.

Flyers 4, Blackhawks 0

Sean Couturier had two goals and an assist, and Philadelphia shut out visiting Chicago.

Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia, which won its third straight.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 33 shots for his first shutout of the season and 38th of his career. The Flyers won their 15th consecutive regular-season game at home against the Blackhawks, who have not won a regular-season game in Philadelphia since 1996.

Predators 5, Stars 4 (OT)

Mattias Ekholm, whose penalty late in regulation put Nashville in harm’s way, roared out of the penalty box to net the winner in overtime to beat host Dallas.

Nashville won its fifth straight and its 8-0 start away from home to start the season is third-best in league history.

Penguins 4, Coyotes 0

Casey DeSmith stopped 39 shots as Pittsburgh broke a five-game losing streak by blanking visiting Arizona.

DeSmith, backup to Matt Murray, got his second straight start and picked up his second shutout this season and third of his career.

Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon each had a goal and an assist, Patric Hornqvist and Brian Dumoulin scored, and Jake Guentzel had two assists for the Penguins, who had been on an 0-4-1 skid.

Panthers 4, Islanders 2

Florida captain Aleksander Barkov’s tiebreaking power-play goal lifted Florida to its third straight win in beating New York.

With the score knotted 2-2 in the third period, Barkov scored from the left circle on a 4-on-3 Florida man advantage. He ripped his third goal of the season over goaltender Robin Lehner’s blocker for a 3-2 lead.

Rangers 5, Blue Jackets 4 (SO)

Jimmy Vesey scored in the fifth round of the shootout as New York overcame a second-period collapse to defeat host Columbus.

The Rangers won for the fifth time in six games (5-0-1) — including three shootout wins and one in overtime — thanks to Vesey, who scored his third career shootout goal in six tries. He gave New York the win by lifting a wrister past Joonas Korpisalo.

Mika Zibanejad and Kevin Shattenkirk also tallied in the shootout in a game the Rangers once led 3-1. Cam Atkinson and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the shootout for Columbus.

Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 3 (SO)

Frans Nielsen scored in the shootout as Detroit completed a comeback to beat host Carolina.

Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 49 shots without facing a shot during overtime. The Red Wings, who have won six of their last seven, improved to 2-1 in shootouts as Nielsen was the only player for either team to convert.

Brock McGinn, Micheal Ferland and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Hurricanes, who won their only previous shootout this season. Carolina’s Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen each notched two assists.

Slideshow (9 Images)

Flames 1, Kings 0

David Rittich made 21 saves for his first career shutout as visiting Calgary beat Los Angeles.

Rittich, who has won five of his six starts, sparkled in the third period, notably with clutch stops on Tanner Pearson on a partial breakaway and during the final frantic push.