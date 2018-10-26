NHL roundup: Penguins blast Flames 9-1

Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel each scored twice Thursday for the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins in a 9-1 shellacking of the Calgary Flames.

Oct 25, 2018; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) checks Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Penguins won 9-1. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, and Bryan Rust, Jack Johnson, Jake Guentzel and Matt Cullen also scored for Pittsburgh, which won its third straight. Derick Brassard had three assists, and Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Dominik Simon two each.

James Neal spoiled goaltender Matt Murray’s bid for a shutout with two minutes left in regulation. Murray made 38 saves.

Calgary goaltender Mike Smith, who got scant defensive support, allowed six goals on 21 shots before yielding to David Rittich, who stopped 12 of 15 shots. The Flames lost for the third time in four games.

Coyotes 4, Canucks 1

Clayton Keller, Brad Richardson and Lawson Crouse scored in the third period, and Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves as Arizona beat Vancouver in Glendale, Ariz.

Keller scored his fourth goal of the season on a point-blank shot after a turnover early in the third period to break a tie at 1. Alex Galchenyuk had an assist on the play, his first point for the Coyotes in his second game after missing the first seven due to a lower-body injury.

Kuemper won his second consecutive start in place of Antti Raanta, who is ill. Arizona’s Alex Goligoski and Vancouver’s Darren Archibald scored second-period goals.

Blue Jackets 7, Blues 4

Boone Jenner and Anthony Duclair scored twice apiece for Columbus, which overcame an early two-goal deficit to win at St. Louis.

David Savard, Josh Anderson and Seth Jones also scored for the Blue Jackets, who posted their most goals since a 7-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on March 27. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo recorded 33 saves as Columbus snapped a two-game losing streak.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz, Alexander Steen and Zach Sanford scored for the Blues, who allowed their most goals since an 8-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 27.

Sabres 4, Canadiens 3

Kyle Okposo scored a power-play goal with 61 seconds remaining in the third period to lift Buffalo past visiting Montreal.

Okposo beat Montreal goaltender Antti Niemi with a wrist shot for his second goal of the season. Buffalo’s Jason Pominville registered two goals, Sam Reinhart had one, and Skinner finished with three assists. Carter Hutton made 19 saves.

Max Domi scored two goals for the Canadiens, and Joel Armia also found the net. Niemi stopped 38 of 42 Buffalo shots.

Oilers 4, Capitals 1

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored one goal and assisted on another as Edmonton defeated visiting Washington.

Evan Bouchard, Alex Chiasson and Connor McDavid each added a goal as the Oilers snapped a two-game losing streak.

Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot finished with 31 saves in the win. Braden Holtby made 28 stops for the Capitals, who got a goal from Andre Burakovsky.

Stars 5, Ducks 2

Jason Dickinson racked up two goals and an assist, and Miro Heiskanen scored his first NHL goal as host Dallas roared past reeling Anaheim.

The win was the second in a row for the Stars after they lost three straight. Dallas has won 15 of its past 21 games against the Ducks. Anaheim lost its fourth consecutive game and has been outscored 15-6 during the skid.

Heiskanen, a 19-year-old from Finland who was the third overall pick in the 2017 draft, scored in his ninth game.

Wild 4, Kings 1

Devan Dubnyk made 23 saves for Minnesota in a win over Los Angeles at Saint Paul, Minn.

Eric Fehr had a goal and an assist, and Jonas Brodin, Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu also scored to help the Wild to their fourth consecutive win. Wild defenseman Ryan Suter had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game.

Kyle Clifford ended Dubnyk’s chance for his 30th career shutout when he scored an unassisted goal off a turnover at 3:39 of the third period to make it 2-1, but Dubnyk rebounded to help kill three power plays in the final 7 1/2 minutes.

Granlund and Koivu scored 21 seconds apart into an empty net.

Blackhawks 4, Rangers 1

Jonathan Toews ended a six-game goal drought, and Corey Crawford won his third straight start while also picking up an assist as host Chicago defeated New York.

Rookie Alexandre Fortin, 21, scored the go-ahead, second-period goal for the Blackhawks. It was just his second career goal. Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat put the game away with third-period scores.

Pavel Buchnevich scored the only goal for New York, and Henrik Lundqvist made 33 saves for the Rangers.

Predators 4, Devils 3 (OT)

Kyle Turris scored the game-winning goal with 85 seconds remaining in overtime, and Nashville remained unbeaten on the road by rallying for a victory in Newark, N.J.

The Predators overcame three one-goal deficits and improved to 5-0 on the road when Turris scored. Turris ended the game by gaining possession in the defensive zone and ripping a wrist shot from the low slot over the stick of Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid.

It was Turris’ 24th career game-winning goal and first since the Predators acquired him from Ottawa on Nov. 5.

Bruins 3, Flyers 0

Zdeno Chara scored two goals and Jake DeBrusk scored one to lift host Boston past Philadelphia.

Jaroslav Halak stopped all 26 shots to earn the shutout for the Bruins, who have won two in a row.

Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott made 22 saves in the loss.

—Field Level Media