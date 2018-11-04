NHL roundup: Pominville, Skinner lead Sabres' 9-goal burst

Jason Pominville and Jeff Skinner each had two goals and an assist, and Jack Eichel added three assists as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 9-2 on Saturday.

Nov 3, 2018; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville (29) celebrates after scoring his second goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at KeyBank Center. Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons, Conor Sheary, Patrik Berglund and Casey Mittelstadt added a goal apiece for the Sabres, and Sam Reinhart chipped in with two assists. Girgensons, Berglund, Mittelstadt and Sheary had one assist each.

Linus Ullmark made 27 saves in the Buffalo net while improving to 3-0-1 on the season. Max McCormick and Cody Ceci scored for Ottawa.

The teams split two games over three days, with the Senators winning 4-2 Thursday in Ottawa.

Wild 5, Blues 1

Eric Staal opened the scoring with his 400th career goal, and Minnesota cruised past host St. Louis.

The 34-year-old Staal became the sixth active player in the NHL to reach the 400-goal mark. The others are Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Marleau, Ilya Kovalchuk, Sidney Crosby and Marian Gaborik.

Nick Seeler added his first career goal to go with two assists for the Wild. Minnesota also received goals from J.T. Brown, Matt Dumba and Eric Fehr en route to its seventh win in the past eight games.

Predators 1, Bruins 0

Pekka Rinne posted a 26-save shutout, and Roman Josi netted the only goal in host Nashville’s win over Boston.

The performance by Rinne came on the heels of his 42-save effort in his return from injury in a 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. He picked up the 316th win of his career, leaving him just three shy of countryman Miikka Kiprusoff’s 319 — the most by a Finnish netminder in the NHL.

Earlier in the day, Nashville signed Rinne to a two-year, $10 million contract extension. Rinne, who turned 36 on Saturday, will make $6 million next season and $4 million in the 2020-21 campaign.

Maple Leafs 5, Penguins 0

Morgan Rielly scored twice, John Tavares had a goal and an assist and goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped all 31 Pittsburgh shots in the shutout by visiting Toronto.

It was Andersen’s first shutout this season, 16th of his career.

Patrick Marleau and Zach Hyman also scored, and Kasperi Kapanen and Mitch Marner each had two assists for Toronto, which improved to 6-0-0 on the road.

Stars 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Jason Dickinson scored with 1:43 left in overtime to lift visiting Dallas over Washington for its third straight win.

Dickinson got a hold of a pass from Washington’s John Carlson that got past a teammate, came in along the right side and put the winning shot past goalie Braden Holtby.

Jason Spezza, Tyler Pitlick and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, with Spezza adding an assist. Nicklas Backstrom, Brett Connolly and Evgeny Kuznetsov had goals for Washington, with Backstrom also adding an assist.

Oilers 4, Red Wings 3

Kyle Brodziak scored his first two goals of the season, and Edmonton ended host Detroit’s three-game winning streak.

Brodziak had not recorded a point this season or scored since March 10 of last season prior to the outburst.

Drake Caggiula and Alex Chiasson also scored for Edmonton while Connor McDavid and Jujhar Khaira supplied two assists apiece. Mikko Koskinen made 23 saves.

Lightning 4, Canadiens 1

Steven Stamkos scored twice, sandwiching J.T. Miller’s go-ahead goal in the first period to lead Tampa Bay past host Montreal.

Forward Yanni Gourde, who signed a six-year contract extension on Friday, added Tampa Bay’s fourth goal. Anton Stralman had three assists, and Nikita Kucherov had two for the Lightning.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves to earn the win for the Lightning, who lead the Eastern Conference with 19 points. Montreal goalie Carey Price stopped 32 shots.

Islanders 3, Devils 0

Jordan Eberle scored a power-play goal in the first period, and Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield added insurance goals late in the third period as host New York blanked New Jersey.

Thomas Greiss made 35 saves in his first shutout of the season and the ninth of his career.

The Islanders have won five straight games, all against Metropolitan Division rivals. Their 6-0-0 start in the division is the franchise’s best since 1982-83, when New York won its first six games against Patrick Division foes.