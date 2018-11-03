NHL roundup: Pouliot leads Canucks past Avs in OT thriller

Derrick Pouliot’s goal with 22 seconds left in overtime gave the host Vancouver Canucks a wild 7-6 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

Nov 2, 2018; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrates his goal with defenseman Derrick Pouliot (5) and defenseman Troy Stecher (51) and forward Nikolay Goldobin (77) against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) (not pictured) during the second period at Rogers Arena. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

The winning goal was set up by 19-year-old rookie Elias Pettersson, who led the Canucks with two goals and three assists. Pettersson’s second goal came in the final minute of regulation and forced overtime. The two-goal effort was his second of the week and third in nine career NHL contests.

The injury-riddled Canucks posted their third straight win, while the Avalanche suffered their third consecutive loss.

Brock Boeser also scored twice and added two assists for the Canucks, and Loui Eriksson and Markus Granlund tallied the other Vancouver goals. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avs with two goals and an assist, while Alex Kerfoot provided a goal and an assist.

Coyotes 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

Michael Grabner scored 1:17 into overtime, and Arizona ran its winning streak to five games with a victory over Carolina at Glendale, Ariz.

Brad Richardson scored his league-leading third short-handed goal for the Coyotes, who became the sixth team in league history to score a short-handed goal in four straight games. They have seven short-handed goals, six in the last four games.

Arizona’s Brendan Perlini and Nick Cousins also scored, and Alex Goligoski had three assists. Antti Raanta made a season-high 48 saves for the Coyotes, who had not won five in a row since the 2013-14 season. Jordan Martinook, Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, who have lost six of eight.

Panthers 4, Jets 2

Goalie Roberto Luongo, who had not played since the season opener because of a knee injury, returned to action and led Florida to a win over Winnipeg at Helsinki, Finland.

Luongo made 32 saves as the teams split two games in Finland as part of the NHL’s Global Series. This was Florida’s first win in regulation this season, and the Panthers went 3-for-5 on their power plays.

Winnipeg star Patrik Laine, a native of Finland, scored three goals in the Jets’ 4-2 win over Florida on Thursday and added a fourth tally in roughly 24 hours on Friday. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg.