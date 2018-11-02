NHL roundup: Preds' Rinne returns to blank Lightning

Goaltender Pekka Rinne recorded 42 saves in his return to the lineup as the Nashville Predators remained undefeated on the road, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Thursday.

Nov 1, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Ryan Callahan (24) shoots on goal as Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) defends during the second period at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Predators improved to 6-0-0 on the road and 8-0-0 when scoring first. The game was a matchup of the two top point-collecting teams — Nashville entered with an NHL-high 18 through 12 games, Tampa Bay with 17 in 11 contests.

Rinne, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s top goalie, returned after missing five games after he collided with teammate Kevin Fiala in an Oct. 19 game in Calgary.

Slater Koekkoek scored for Tampa Bay, which had its four-game home winning streak snapped, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Canadiens 6, Capitals 4

Max Domi scored the go-ahead goal with 21.1 seconds left as host Montreal posted three goals in the final four minutes and defeated Washington.

The Canadiens started quickly and held leads of 1-0 and then 3-1 early in the second period before Washington scored three straight later in the period. Washington had a one-goal lead until Montreal rallied for those three late goals.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the second of his two goals with 3:04 left and tied the game at four. Domi then stole the puck in the defensive end, raced up ice and fired a shot off goalie Braden Holtby’s glove that gave the Canadiens the lead. Alex Ovechkin and Lars Eller both scored twice for Washington.

Islanders 3, Penguins 2 (SO)

Josh Bailey was the only player to score in a shootout, giving New York a win over visiting Pittsburgh.

Bailey, the third Islanders shooter, lofted a backhander over Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (24 saves). New York goaltender Thomas Greiss (29 saves) then stopped Kris Letang to seal it.

Bailey and Anders Lee scored in regulation for the Islanders, who have won four straight. They swept a home-and-home series with Pittsburgh, also winning Tuesday. Dominik Simon and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins, whose 0-1-1 showing in two games against the Islanders followed a four-game win streak.

Red Wings 4, Devils 3

Justin Abdelkader scored a shorthanded goal with 7:10 remaining in the third period, providing the go-ahead goal to help lift Detroit over visiting New Jersey.

It was Abdelkader’s first career shorthanded goal in his 632nd game, and it lifted the Red Wings to their third straight win and fourth in six games after a season-opening seven-game losing streak. Detroit scored all of its goals on special teams as Martin Frk and Michael Rasmussen tallied on the power play.

Blake Coleman scored and defenseman Sami Vatanen tallied on the power play for the Devils, who lost for the fifth time in six games (1-4-1) after opening the season with a four-game winning streak.

Flames 6, Avalanche 5

Mark Giordano and Michael Frolik scored 1:07 apart to cap a five-goal third period, and host Calgary rallied to beat Colorado after trailing by three entering the final period.

Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan and James Neal also scored in the third period for the Flames, who trailed 4-1 but stormed back. Mikael Backlund had a second-period goal for Calgary. Mike Smith had 21 saves, Giordano also had two assists and Matt Tkachuk added three assists for the Flames.

Colin Wilson and Sheldon Dries had a goal and an assist each, and Vladislav Kamenev and Carl Soderberg also scored for the Avalanche, who were playing after four days off.

Blues 5, Golden Knights 3

Oskar Sundqvist scored two goals and Tyler Bozak had a goal and an assist to lead host St. Louis to its second straight win in beating Vegas.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Colton Parayko also scored goals for St. Louis and Robert Thomas finished with two assists, the first multi-point game of his career.

Jake Allen, who had to leave the Blues’ 7-3 win against Chicago on Saturday after taking a blow to his head, had 31 saves as St. Louis won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist while Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Erik Haula also scored for Vegas, which suffered its fourth loss in five games.

Flyers 5, Kings 2

Wayne Simmonds scored a goal against his former team and Claude Giroux added a breakaway goal in the third period as visiting Philadelphia defeated slumping Los Angeles to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Ivan Provorov, Oskar Lindblom and Robert Hagg also scored goals for the Flyers, who have won the first two games on their four-game trip through the NHL’s Pacific Division. Philadelphia beat the Ducks 3-2 in Anaheim on Tuesday.

Simmonds scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season, but just his first over the last five games. The Kings, who have lost seven of their last eight games, were without goalie Jonathan Quick, who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus and will miss at least four weeks.

Jets 4, Panthers 2

Finnish native Patrik Laine scored three goals in his return home as Winnipeg defeated Florida before a sold-out crowd of 13,490 at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

Laine, who was second in the NHL last season with 44 goals, had come to Finland mired in a five-game points drought. But Laine, who led the NHL with 20 power-play goals last season, scored twice with the man advantage and once on an empty-netter with 53 seconds left. He now has six goals this season.

Thursday’s game, part of the Global Series, was just the sixth NHL regular-season contest in Finland. The teams will meet again on Friday. Florida’s Aleksander Barkov, the first Finnish-born player selected in the top two of the NHL draft, had one assist.

Rangers 3, Ducks 2 (SO)

Mats Zuccarello and Mika Zibanejad each scored in the shootout to give visiting New York a victory over Anaheim, which lost its seventh straight game.

Alexandar Georgiev, making just his third appearance of the season in goal as Henrik Lundqvist got a rare night off, had 28 saves as the Rangers won for the seventh time in nine games against Anaheim.

Brett Howden had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Hayes also scored for New York, which improved to 3-0 in shootouts this season, including a 4-3 shootout victory at San Jose on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets 4, Sharks 1

Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 44 shots, including 25 in the third period, as Columbus opened its three-games-in-four-nights California trip with a victory at San Jose.

Seth Jones, Nick Foligno and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who improved to 4-1-0 on the road. Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, had lost his past three appearances, and he gave up a career-worst eight goals in his only other road start of the season, Oct. 13 at Tampa Bay.

Kevin Labanc scored the lone goal for the Sharks, who lost in regulation for the first time in seven games (4-1-2). San Jose goaltender Aaron Dell, making only his fourth start of the season, made 23 saves.

Oilers 4, Blackhawks 0

Drake Caggiula scored a pair of goals and Jason Garrison and Alex Chiasson added one goal apiece as Edmonton pulled away for a shutout over visiting Chicago.

Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped all 40 shots he faced to earn his first career shutout. The 30-year-old native of Finland entered the game with only five career starts and three career victories.

Chicago was shut out for the first time this season. The Blackhawks have dropped back-to-back games to open a three-game road trip across western Canada and have dropped four consecutive games overall.

Stars 2, Maple Leafs 1

Jamie Benn and Devin Shore scored the goals and Tyler Seguin added two assists as visiting Dallas defeated Toronto.

Goaltender Anton Khudobin stopped 31 shots, including a big save in the final seconds for the Stars, who won for the second game in a row.

Patrick Marleau scored a power-play goal for the Maple Leafs, who have five losses at home this season and are undefeated on the road. Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made 17 saves. The Stars had only three shots on goal in the third period.

Senators 4, Sabres 2

After holding a 3-0 lead through two periods, Ottawa survived a tense third period to eke out a win over visiting Buffalo.

The Sabres scored twice within the first four minutes of the third period to get back into the game, and outshot the Senators by a whopping 23-8 margin in the final frame.

Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson held steady against this attack, finishing the game with 46 saves, his second-highest total of the season. Anderson has faced 40-plus shots in four of his 11 games this year, including a 49-save effort just four days ago in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.